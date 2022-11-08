Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $100.80

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

