Brokers Offer Predictions for Sharp Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sharp in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sharp’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sharp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shares of SHCAY opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

