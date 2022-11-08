Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.25.
Cabot Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of CBT stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. Cabot has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Further Reading
