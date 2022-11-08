Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of CBT stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. Cabot has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.