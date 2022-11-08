Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,759,000.

Shares of SUB opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $107.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

