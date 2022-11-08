Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average of $193.35.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.