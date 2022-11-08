Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

