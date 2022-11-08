Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSQ opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.