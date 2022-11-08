Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

