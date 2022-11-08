Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Senior Officer Edward Oke Sells 46,667 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE CFW traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,623. The firm has a market cap of C$283.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFW. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

