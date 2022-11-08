Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,733. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

