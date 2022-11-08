Cannell & Co. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of MDT opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.