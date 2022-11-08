Cannell & Co. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.89. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

