Cannell & Co. Sells 171 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.92.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Shares of CI stock opened at $324.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

