Capital One Financial Co. (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $17.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

