Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

COF opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

