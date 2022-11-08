Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 9,002 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cardlytics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 25.1% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 234,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardlytics Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

