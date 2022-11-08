CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million to $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.91 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

