Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO opened at $203.96 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cavco Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,827,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Stories

