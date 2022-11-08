Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
CVCO opened at $203.96 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.01.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
