Celer Network Hits One Day Volume of $17.48 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $95.35 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network's genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

