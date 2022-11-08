Chainlink Achieves Market Cap of $4.33 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $8.80 or 0.00044403 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00587040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,145.96 or 0.30577964 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

