Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHWWF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
