Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

