Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.
NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.65.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
