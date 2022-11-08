Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Cielo Stock Performance

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Cielo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading

