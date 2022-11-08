Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Cindicator has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

