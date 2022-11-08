Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

