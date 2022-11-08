Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 222,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $204,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

