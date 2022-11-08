Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,176.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 65.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 262,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,902. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 754.18%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

