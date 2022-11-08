Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $50.80 million and $47.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.04 or 0.01786287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006253 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.01713260 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

