Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,184.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

