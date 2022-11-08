Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target Cut to 840.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLPBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.50.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 277,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.28.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

