Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

