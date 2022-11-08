Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after acquiring an additional 707,695 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 291,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,207,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

