Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

