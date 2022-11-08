Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.
