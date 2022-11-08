Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 2.0 %

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

