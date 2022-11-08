Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $301.21 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Compound has a total market cap of $301.21 million and $74.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $41.45 or 0.00222991 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00126169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00067390 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027343 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.30485191 USD and is down -7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $46,392,640.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

