Conflux Price Reaches $0.0316 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $66.10 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00312106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00117396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00742446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00562095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00223202 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03666951 USD and is down -10.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,266,517.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

