Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,924 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.85. 151,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,097. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

