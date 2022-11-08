Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 16,502 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,751,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,704,000 after purchasing an additional 832,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.66. 248,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,091. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.