Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,497 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 524,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,207,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

