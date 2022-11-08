Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,378,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $122.25. 14,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.