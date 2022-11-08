Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,605 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

DHR traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.63. 68,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.00. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

