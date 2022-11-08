Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $131.63 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $131.63 million and $1.14 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000313 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
