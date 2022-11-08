Constellation Trading Down 9.4% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Constellation has a market cap of $140.31 million and $1.12 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.