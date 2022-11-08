Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
CLM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,736. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
