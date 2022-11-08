Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

CLM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,736. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

