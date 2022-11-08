Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Cosan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CSAN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cosan Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.