Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.58.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$595.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

