Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. 17,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,078. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

