Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,157. The company has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $278.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

