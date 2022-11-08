Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa Increases Dividend

V traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

