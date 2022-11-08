Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $24,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 116,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

