Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($32.00) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($51.80) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($17.10) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

FME traded down €0.08 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching €28.56 ($28.56). 821,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($63.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

